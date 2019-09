HONOLULU (KHON2) – An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy hit his 3-year-old sister with a vehicle on Maui.

According to police, the kid’s father asked the boy to move the car while he mowed the lawn. Police say, the boy mistook the gas pedal for the brake, and hit the girl who was in front of the car.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This happened Monday night, Aug. 26.