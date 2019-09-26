10th annual Rice Fest this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Hawai’i will be celebrating our largest rice event featuring the widest selection of rice vendors.

The 10th annual Rice Fest is coming up on Saturday, September 28 from 3-9pm.

Thousands will gather to celebrate the joy that is rice with the rest of the country during National Rice Month.

The unique, free, one day event will be held at Ward Village’s new Victoria Ward Park and will be packed with fun, entertainment, food and much more.

For all the information, go to www.ricefest.com.