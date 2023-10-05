HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-foot boat that ran aground off Ilio Point on Molokai on Tuesday is now in pieces on the beach.
Our Molokai viewers shared images of what Papohaku Beach looks like on Thursday after the boat broke apart in high surf overnight.
The vessel The Mega took on water after running aground on Tuesday. Five people on board were rescued by the coast guard but he boat was left afloat.
Some residents are angry that one of the most pristine beaches on Molokai is now a mess.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said more information will be released at a later time.
On Wednesday, they said the owner was working with their insurance company to hire a contractor to remove the vessel.