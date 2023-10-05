HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-foot boat that ran aground off Ilio Point on Molokai on Tuesday is now in pieces on the beach.

Our Molokai viewers shared images of what Papohaku Beach looks like on Thursday after the boat broke apart in high surf overnight.

An undated photo of remnants from a broken boat that washed ashore on Papohaku Beach on Molokai in Maunaloa, Hawaii. (Photo/La’a Poepoe)

The vessel The Mega took on water after running aground on Tuesday. Five people on board were rescued by the coast guard but he boat was left afloat.

U.S. Coast Guard conducts a rescue operation for a boat in waters off Molokai on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo/US Coast Guard) A broken boat washes ashore Papohaku Beach on Molokai in Maunaloa, Hawaii. (Photo/Jay Eddy) A broken boat washes ashore Papohaku Beach on Molokai in Maunaloa, Hawaii. (Photo/Jay Eddy) A broken boat washes ashore Papohaku Beach on Molokai in Maunaloa, Hawaii. (Photo/Jay Eddy)

Some residents are angry that one of the most pristine beaches on Molokai is now a mess.

“What’s coming off is metal, sharp nails, foam wood. And several 100 — 100 gallon tanks. The area is foul with the smell of diesel.” Malia Akutagawa, Molokai resident

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said more information will be released at a later time.

On Wednesday, they said the owner was working with their insurance company to hire a contractor to remove the vessel.