Courtesy of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is scheduled to shut off water service for the Ho’olehua Water System on Monday, July 19, at around 10 p.m. through Wednesday, July 20, at 6 a.m.

Residents in Ho’olehua and Kalama’ula in Molokai are advised to conserve water ahead of and during the scheduled service interruption.

DHHL said customers may experience low water pressure until the system is fully pressurized.

The water interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project aimed at improving Moloka’i’s 80-year-old Ho’olehua Water System, according to DHHL.

For more information call (808) 620-9500.