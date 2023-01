HONOLULU (KHON2) — A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine aircraft crashed while approaching Molokai Airport.

According to the report, the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Two people were on board.

The Department of Transportation said the crash location was about a mile and a half away from the airport.

An investigation is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board.