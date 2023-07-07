HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Molokai woman is in critical condition after an apparent oven fire at the famous Kanemitsu’s Bakery & Coffee Shop in Kaunakakai.

Cecelia Bafang, 31, was born deaf and is now fighting for her life with burns to over 70% of her body.

Her family said she loves baking and has been working at Kanemitsu Bakery for over two years.

The bakery told KHON2.com she is one of their best bakers.

On July 4, she went into the bakery between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to prepare the bread for the next morning.

The bakery said she turned on the gas stove around 8 p.m., helped a new worker with something briefly, came back and lit the oven.

“Then the thing just exploded on her,” said her cousin Tricia George. “That’s how they light the oven.”

George said their aunt was inside the bakery with Bafang at the time.

The aunt told George she felt something shaking, and that Bafang was already running towards her shaking.

“She was on fire, and my aunty ran to her and took her shirt off to try and help out the fire out,” she said.

The aunt couldn’t help but hug her niece who was in serious pain and ended up burning her own hands while waiting on help to arrive.

Neighbors called the rest of the family, who lives nearby, to alert them of the explosion they had heard.

“I was all shaken up because I already knew that must be my family,” George said.

Cecelia was already being treated by fire and paramedics by the time the rest of the family arrived.

“And she was pointing inside and mouthed ‘fire’, all of her face and everything, all of her body was all burned,” George remembered.

Bafang was airlifted from Molokai to Honolulu for treatment.

George is taking time off work to be with her sister on Oahu but said it’s difficult not being able to touch her sister, who also can’t open her eyes or hear her by her side.

“I feel really bad for her because she loves to do things, and she loves to move around and it’s not fair that she is lying down and for her skin to be all burned,” her sister said.

George said her sister Bafang has second and third-degree burns to over 70% of her body, but even after being dealt a tough hand in life, her family said she is resilient and strong and they are asking for prayers during this time.

The family said they are also working on setting up a GoFundMe, which we will link here once it is ready.

Kanemitsu’s Bakery remains open at this time with minimal to no damage to the building.