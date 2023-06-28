An undated photo of Ohiapilo Pond on Molokaʻi. (Arleone Dibben-Young)

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui is seeking input from residents of Molokai on a new overlay map of the wetlands.

The creation of the map will come as part of a project regarding a new county law Ordinance 5421. The law aims to help restore and protect the wetlands across the islands of Maui County.

The map is intended to be a comprehensive way to identify both future and existing wetland areas.

On Thursday, July 6, there will be a public meeting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Kaunakakai on the island of Molokai.

The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Mitchell Pauole Community Center.

As part of the meeting, residents of Molokai can provide ideas to assist with the preparation of the first draft of the overlay map.

“The map will eventually be launched on the County of Maui website and help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions,” said a spokesperson with Maui County.

According to officials, wetland areas are present on all islands within Maui County.

Those wetlands throughout the county are able to provide many benefits, including greenhouse gas regulation, storm protection and clean air.

Other benefits, according to Maui County, are as follows:

Regulation of hydrological flows.

Drought recovery.

Pollution control.

Food production.

Erosion control.

Species habitat.

Soil formation.

Pollination.

The meeting will be facilitated by the Planning Department of Maui County, as well as the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and consultant H. T. Harvey and Associates.

Molokai residents who wish to provide information but are unable to attend the meeting have been asked to contact Jacky Takakura, the Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator; Takakura can be reached at jacky.takakura@mauicounty.gov or (808) 270-7743.