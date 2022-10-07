HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation conducted a triennial exercise today at the Molokai Airport.

According to HDOT, it started at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and lasted a few hours.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This exercise was conducted in order to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities in its Airport Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

Emergency vehicles and personnel were around the airport as well as a simulated aircraft crash and manikins as victims.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

If you have any questions, you can called the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.