KUALAPUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Education on Moloka’i has announced that public schools on the island will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30.

The five public schools — Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary, Moloka‘i Middle and Moloka‘i High — are closed due to the impacts of the severe weather that has ravaged Maui County this weekend.

HIDOE said that parts of the island had experienced flooding due to heavy rains, and this has caused unsafe conditions which are preventing access to some of the campuses on the island.

This includes the contracted bus services.

HIDOE said that they are evaluating the situation and will let the public know soon whether the schools will be reopened or closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai will also be closed.

It is important to note that these closures do not impact charter schools or any other educational institutions outside of HIDOE’s jurisdiction.