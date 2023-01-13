HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 363 acres on Molokai were returned to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, according to county officials.

The land was previously owned by the U.S. Air Force in 1981.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Used to be used for the Apollo program and telecommunication support, officials said the land was cleaned up and environmentally approved before it was handed to DHHL.

The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.

“This day is long overdue for the beneficiaries and residents of Moloka‘i,” said Gov. Green. “We are honored to accept the return of these lands on behalf of our Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. Our commitment to ensuring Native Hawaiians can continue to build their capacity through access to more land remains steadfast in this administration.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The land includes miles of shoreline access, fishing and gathering opportunities and pasture fields.