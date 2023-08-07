Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Molokai in Kaunakakai, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Maui County Fire Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire on Molokai.

Fire personnel said they were called just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday to a Kaunakakai home on Kolapa Place.

The scene of a house fire on Molokai in Kaunakakai, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Maui County Fire Department) Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Molokai in Kaunakakai, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Maui County Fire Department) The scene of a house fire on Molokai in Kaunakakai, Hawaii on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Maui County Fire Department)

When firefighters arrived, they found the single-story structure engulfed in flames.

While working to put out the fire and protect adjacent structures, firefighters confirmed no one was inside.

The fire was brought under control by around noon.

Firefighters said the main building was at a total loss — displacing three residents. Two neighboring structures were also damaged.

The value of the damage to all the properties involved is pending.