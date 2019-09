In this episode, meet the powerful women of The Maiden as they sail around the world to raise awareness and funds for women’s education. We also talk with Tracy Phillips-Darling, a 3-time Olympic kayaker and 2019 inductee into the Hawai’i Watermen Hall of Fame. Julia from INspiration Interiors gives us a complete overview of the Honolulu Design Center and all it has to offer, and we also check in with Guy Flemming at the Waikiki Yacht Club to hear about their youth sailing program.