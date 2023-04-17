Brook visits the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership to discuss the many services that they provide. Director Colleen McAluney shares a great overview of the business counseling, workshops and programs. Brittany Montilliano, Senior Manager, does a deep dive on the programs and cohorts available for women. Finally, a participant of the programs, Anne Weber-Yarbrough, talks about her experience and how her cohort is giving back to the next generation. For more information on Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, visit mcblhawaii.org.
