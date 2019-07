Happy Mother’s Day from our host Brook Lee!

On this premiere episode of Modern Wahine Hawaii, join Brook as she is serenaded by Na Hoku nominees Brickwood Galuteria and Robi Kahakalau, visits with President Kathy Raethal from Adventist Health Castle, and takes a look at the future of modern kitchens with INspiration Interiors. She also checks in with Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri for a Mother’s Day brunch!