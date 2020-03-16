Modern Wahine Episode 44 – Fighting Diabetes

In this episode, we have some incredible stories of honor and sacrifice. First, General Major Suzanne Vares-Lum joins us on set to speak about why she joined the military, her experience as a woman in command, and the legacy she is leaving for her daughters. Next, we meet Hawaii's winner of the Remarkable Women contest, Janna Hoehn! She has contributed over 7,000 photos to the Vietnam Memorial's "Wall of Faces" project to honor the fallen soldiers of the Vietnam War. We finish at Stage Restaurant with their new General Manager, Alice Ancarani, to see the fun changes she is bringing to the table.