Did you know only approximately 2% of the people in Hawaii donate blood? We talk with Kim Anh Nyugen, the CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, to hear about what we can do to help. We also talk with Remarkable Women contest finalist Jennifer Davis to find out why she started what has become the largest blood drive on Big Island. Julia from INspiration Interiors breaks down our February set, before we head to Adventist Health Castle to learn about their therapy dog program.