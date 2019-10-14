Mission-Minded

This episode is all about women and businesses with a heart to give back to the community. Siana Hunt, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Altres, joins us on set to share where her heart to serve the community comes from and why it is important to give back. We are also joined by Joanna Amberger from AAUW to learn about the amazing grants, scholarships and resources available to women in Hawaii. We then head to Ulta Beauty and take a look at the incredible assortment of products and service that they offer. Julia from INspiration Interiors then gives us a look at “Art at Amuse,” an event held every second Tuesday to share artists’ work with the community. We finish at Chocolates on a Mission, who not only make delicious chocolates but provide work experience for those coming out of the River of Life programs.