This episode is dedicated to all of our military around the world! First, we speak with Adventist Health Castle’s Maria Moreno-Chow, an ER nurse and also a Captain in the Navy Reserves. We also sit down with Fitha Dahana-Ellis from the Wounded Warrior Project to hear about what programs are available for our veterans. We check in with INspirations Interiors to learn about outdoor furniture, and also take a trip to the U.S. Army Museum of Hawai’i.