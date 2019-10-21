Let’s Get Physical

Sports are such an important part of our community here in Hawaii. We visit with Teri Orton at the Hawaii Convention Center and hear how she has equipped the space for sports tournaments. We head over to the windward side to check in with Dr. Jamalah Munir from Adventist Health Castle who talks about how to keep our hearts healthy. Julia from INspiration Interiors then invites us in to experience the best couches for entertaining and shows off all of the cool features. After reclining at the Kapolei store, we get back into action with Super Soccer Stars and Coach Sue.

