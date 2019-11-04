Let Me Entertain You

We’ve assembled an all-star cast for this entertaining episode! First, the fabulous Loretta Ables Sayre visited with us and performed a song to give us a taste of what to expect at her show at the Blue Note. Then we headed to Revolusun to catch up with Kimee Balmilero, star of Hawaii Five-O and a leader in Improv here in Hawaii. At INspiration Interiors, Julia shared about the upcoming Maker’s Market happening November 23rd. Finally, we headed to the windward side to Adventist Health Castle to talk with Kristen Polenz about the importance of getting annual mammograms.