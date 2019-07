On today’s show, we have special guest Kristi Yamaguchi, an Olympic gold medalist figure skater. Her and her sister Lori share about their Always Dream Foundation and the work they do in the schools to support children’s literacy. Brook also meets with Angelica Guzman, a COPE Health Scholar at Adventist Health Castle, and Dan from INspiration Interiors. She also joins her daughter Bailey at Ice Palace for their first skating lesson.