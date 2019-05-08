KHII launches first original program

Honolulu HI — In keeping to its commitment to local programming, KHII will launch its first original program, Modern Wahine Hawaii, on Sunday, May 12. The new weekly show, hosted by former Miss Universe Brook Lee, will air every Sunday at 7 p.m., on KHII and at 11:05 p.m., on KHON2, as well as Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. on KHON2. Modern Wahine Hawaii will focus on challenges and opportunities for women to improve their lives, and feature informational segments to enrich the lives of women in our community.

Lee is returning home after living in Hollywood for 20 years. “It’s good to be home. I’m sort of catching my breath. I’ve been away for 20 years and an entire world has sprung up on the islands since I’ve been gone,” she said. “My new show, Modern Wahine Hawaii, is giving me a way to explore what I’ve missed here in that time.”

Modern Wahine Hawaii is presented by Inspiration Interiors. The show is shot on location at Honolulu Design Center.