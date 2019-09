In this episode, we talk to some of the best in business. Mana Up visited with us to discuss how they help Hawaii business become global companies. We also talk with one of those companies that went through their Accelerator Program, Manoa Chocolate, and hear about the "bean to bar" experience. Emily Sewell from INspiration Interiors gives us some key design tips, and the Young at Heart Expo shares a preview of what to expect from the event.