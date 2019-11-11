Honoring Our Veterans

This episode is dedicated to our veterans, all of the brave men and women who have served our country. We begin at Schofield Barracks with Colonel Michelle Goyette, Commander of the 8th Military Police Brigade. She shares about the sacrifices our military personnel make on a daily basis. After spending time with those currently serving, we then met with Jennifer Gutowski, Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System to learn about her motivations for the important work she does, as well as the benefits available to our veterans.

Moving on to La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls, a student who has been inspired by our veterans, Dynah Tuia’ana, spoke with us about what fuels her desire to serve. We continued on to INspirations Interiors at Kapolei Commons to see that location and learned about the deals they offer to our military. Finally, we wrapped up the show at Pups of War, a dun Nerf arena for children and adults alike.