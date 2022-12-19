Brook visits the historic Hawaii Theatre to learn about their centennial celebration! She talks with the former president of Hawaii Theatre Center, Sarah Richards, who played an integral role in restoring the theater to the beautiful building it is today. Then Brooke meets with Gregory Dunn, current President and CEO, who shares about the wide variety of shows and talent that performs there and what it takes to keep Hawaii Theatre running. Finally, Brook speaks with Cathy Lee, Secretary of the Board of Directors, who is spearheading the centennial celebrations for the theatre.