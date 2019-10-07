Food and Wine…and Ice Cream

It’s that time of the year again! We are celebrating the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival on today’s show! CEO Denise Yamaguchi gives us the inside scoop on what to expect from this year’s event. We also head to MW Restaurant to talk with co-owner and renowned pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka, where she gives us a sampling of her desserts! Back at INspiration Interiors, Julia discusses the new house wines offered by Amuse Wine Bar, and introduces her dog Toast to Hawaii. After snacking throughout the episode, we finished off with La Pietra’s Tasi Reid, owner of Black Sheep Cream Co. Their homemade ice cream is amazing!