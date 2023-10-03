Our hearts continue to go out to Maui following the devastating fires. In this episode, Brook first talks with Mehana Hind from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement about the many programs and relief efforts available to those who need it. Then, Brook is joined by Michelle Kaʻuhane from Hawaii Community Foundation to talk about the Maui Strong Fund and the generous support from around the world. Finally, Mālie Lyman speaks on what #mele4maui is, why music is so healing, and plays a beautiful song for Maui.