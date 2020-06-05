Episode 50 – Honoring Our Animals

For a while we have received requests to include more animals on our show, and we agreed! We start at Schofield at the 8th MP Brigade Working Dog Kennel, meeting some of the brave dogs and their handlers who serve our country. At La Pietra – Hawaii School for Girls, we talk with one of their students who is a rodeo queen! We also chose to bring back a familiar story from Adventist Health Castle about their therapy dog program which brings so much joy to their patients. Before the pandemic, we visited the Hawaii Cat Cafe and are excited to share about their adoption program. Finally, Julia from INspiration Interiors provides updates on Amuse Wine Bar, Stage Restaurant, and also her dog Toast.