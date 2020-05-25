Episode 49 – Exploring West O’ahu

West O’ahu is a growing community. We speak with Maenette Benham, the Chancellor of UH West Oahu, about the diversity found in the students, faculty and programs. We then head out there to experience it for ourselves, meeting with Heather Giugni and Janel Quirante from the ‘Ulu’ulu Moving Image Archive. After touring the facility, we spend the afternoon at the Kapolei Inline Hockey Arena for some roller skating. We also remotely check in with Julia from INspiration Interiors to hear about new outdoor furniture and their Memorial Day savings.