Episode 48 – 100 Years of Suffrage

We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment – women’s right to vote! We speak with Solicitor General Kim Guidry to hear about how it is being commemorated. We then visit the Hawaii State Capitol to meet with Representative Cynthia Thielen and her daughter, Senator Laura Thielen. With one being Republican and the other a Democrat, we discuss how they have always focused on the issues instead of the political party in their family, and how more women need to run for office. Since we cannot currently film at INspiration Interiors, we joined Julia for a Zoom call to hear about the precautions they are taking as they re-open all of their stores. We end the show with Sheri Kajiwara from the City and County of Honolulu to find out what we need to do to become ‘Real ID’ compliant for travel.