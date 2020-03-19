Modern Wahine Episode 45 – Art and Culture

In this episode, we visit the Bishop Museum and meet with CEO Melanie Ide to learn about the programs and exhibits they offer. Back on set, we talk with Vicky Holt Takamine about her mission to create affordable housing for artists here in Hawaii. Impacting the community in other ways, we travel to La Pietra for their Special Guest Day, where they host special needs children for a day of fun. We meet with Julia from INspiration Interiors to see our new spring set, and finish at Ulta Beauty to see their exclusive products.