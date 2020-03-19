Modern Wahine Episode 45 – Art and Culture

Diabetes is an epidemic in Hawaii. In this episode, we speak with Dr. Dee-Ann Carpenter and Garan Ito of the American Diabetes Association to find out who is at risk and how to lead healthy lives. Brook also sits down with her mother and brother to discuss the effect that Diabetes has had on their family, with her father passing away at 47 years old due to complications from the disease. Chef Ron de Guzman shares his new goat cheese and mushroom salad with us as a healthy appetizer, and Dr. Munir from Adventist Health Castle tells us about the benefits of plant-based diets.