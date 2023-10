Brook and her guests share what’s in store for the 75th Aloha Festivals! First, Alohilani Resort GM Mike Kass explains the heart behind their involvement in this cultural event. Then, Aloha Festivals Board Member Emeritus Momi Cazimero recalls some of the history of Aloha week and how it has grown to a month-long celebration of Hawaiian culture. Finally, Toni Lee, Brook’s mother, is back and gives a sneak peek of what to expect from this year’s parade!