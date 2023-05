Brook speaks with the women of the Honolulu Habitat for Humanity and the amazing work they do. CEO TJ Joseph shares how she was joined by other volunteers to build a home for her family and now is leading the organization. Alissa Bautista, Vice-Chairwoman of Wahine Build, explains more about the program and how it empowers women. Finally, Rebecca Wright highlights the opportunities for volunteers. For more information on Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, visit honoluluhabitat.org.