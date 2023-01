Brook visits Tiny Stage in Kaka’ako to meet with the women of Improv Hawaii! First, you’ll meet Marni Kehau Ramirez, an East Oahu girl who was a funny, band geek who fell into comedy. Next up is Susan Hawes, a Virginia girl who was a thespian from an early age, but gave it up to be a Mililani Mom and help run Improv Hawaii. Finally, Brook chats with Anette Arinix Amazing Aga, the “shy comedian” responsible for Polynesian AF.