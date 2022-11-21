In this episode, Brook highlights the amazing people who have served our country and the resources that are available to them, First, Brook speaks with Leigh Anne and Danny Mayberry, the creators of 1 Mile 1 Veteran, an active podcast working to prevent veteran suicide through the sharing of stories, resources, and community. Next, Army veteran Susan Alden, the co-founder of Mind Body Aloha, shares about the work her and her veteran husband do with yoga, meditation, and wellness retreats. Finally, Dr. Denise Koutrouba, the Women Veteran Program Manager at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, talks about the healthcare and resources available to her fellow women vets.