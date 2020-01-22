Episode 37 – Planted

In this episode, we visited Gunstock Ranch to learn about their history, tours and even got to plant a tree! Next, we met with Adventist Health Castle to find out more about the COPE Health Scholars program and how they are helping students interested in a medical profession.

Back at INspiration Interiors, Julia introduced us to Mater Designs, a company that is dedicated to creating sustainable and modern furniture. We finished off the show at Keiki and Plow, a farm at the base of Koko Head that is all about teaching kids about sustainable agriculture.”