Episode 36 – Legacy

This episode is all about legacy. Elisia Flores, now CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue visited with us and shared what it was like growing up in her father’s business and the responsibility to honor his American dream. We then met with Eric Chun, son of artist Peggy Chun and a wonderful artist himself. He shared about their mutual love of art and also their journey with battling ALS. Back at INspiration Interiors, Julia and Kimber Shaw showed us how they collaborate on photography projects and leave a legacy through their work. Finally at La Pietra , we heard from Lauran Bromley, an alumna and board member who is passionate about the legacy of the all girls school.