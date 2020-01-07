Episode 35 – Inspirational Beauty

How do you define beauty? We sought our own answer to that question in this powerful episode. We first met with Hugette Montesinos-Rodriguez, CEO of Disfunkshion Magazine, to hear how to remain joyful through challenges and live a beautiful life of resilience.

Next, Cora Spearman-Chang joined us on set to share her journey of battling and overcoming cancer and starting a successful modern aloha wear brand called Coradorables.

Speaking of the set, Julia from INspiration Interiors shares the new look she designed for us for the start of 2020. Then we headed over to Kailua to meet with Amiee Thomas from Ulta Beauty. If your wallet is looking a little tired after all the holiday shopping, you will love this segment – she shares amazing products available at every price point!