Brook speaks with the amazing women leading the College of Social Sciences at UH Mānoa. First, Dr. Denise Eby Konan, the Dean of the College of Social Sciences, talks about what social sciences are all about and her work in global economics. Next, Dr. Davianna Pōmaika’i McGregor shares about the Center for Oral History and her work on the island of Kaho’olawe. Finally, Dr. Lani Teves talks about her work in the Women, Gender, and Sexuality department and how it has all come full circle.