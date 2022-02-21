Episode 310 – Women in Aviation

Brook heads to Kalaeloa Airport for this episode to meet with women in aviation. First, Lia Young Hunt, president and CEO of Goldwings Supply Service, joins the show to talk about her family’s history in aviation and the important work she does now. Next, Tianna Castillo, pilot for Paradise Helicopters, shares how and why she joined the aviation field and her experience as a pilot. Finally, Brook takes to the skies with a helicopter tour of O’ahu that you will not want to miss!
