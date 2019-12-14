Episode 31 – Mālama I Ka ‘Aina

This episode is all about caring for our islands, oceans, and the rest of the world. We talk with Ulalia Woodside from The Nature Conservancy to find out how to get involved with the important work they do to preserve our land and species. We also catch up with Doorae Shin, the Chapter Coordinator from Surfrider Oahu to find out about potential policy changes that will better our environment and their Ocean Friendly Restaurants program. Back at INspiration Interiors, we speak with Julia about one of her favorite brands, Kartell, before heading to the North Shore to see with Jill Coryell and her hisbiscus farm.