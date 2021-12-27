Episode 307 – Hawaii Convention Center

Brook goes behind the scenes at the Hawaii Convention Center to see all of the amazing updates they have made throughout the pandemic. Marketing Manager Natalie Tarce Shiinoki shares about some of the different events coming next year. Mari Tait, Director of Operations, explains the health and saftey measures at the center, as well as their sustainability efforts and programs. Finally, the Director of Food and Beverage, Helene Feagaimaalii, dishes out some exciting changes happening in the culinary department.
