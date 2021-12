HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Navy will begin its plan to get clean drinking water back into homes that use their water system on Monday, Dec. 20. The first step is to clean the contaminated water using large carbon filtration systems that arrived on Oahu Sunday, Dec. 19.

These filtration systems were delivered to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam by the United States Air Force. According to officials, approximately 25 million gallons of water will need to be flushed out.