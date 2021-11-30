Episode 305 – Entrepreneurs of Hawaii

It’s entrepreneur day on Modern Wahine Hawaii! First, Brook speaks with Rose Wong, founder of Kolohe Jewelry, who tells her story of how she grew her business from a summer pop-up to her own retail space in Waikiki. Next, Brook meets Rose’s cousins, Raina and Rhema Wong, who spent the pandemic working on their business, R Planet. where they carefully create and curate plastic-free and zero waste products. Finally, Brook is joined by Donna Therrien from The Hawai’i Agricultural Foundation, who shares about their Young Entrepreneurs program and the products these students are creating.