Episode 302 – The Prince Lot Hula Festival

Keiki O Ka Aina in Kalihi Valley hosts this episode of Modern Wahine Hawaii. Executive Director Momi Akana shares with Brook about the wonderful programs they have that are designed to not only care for Hawaii’s keiki, but the entire family unit. Keiki O Ka Aina is also one of the sponsor for this year’s Prince Lot Hula Festival. Joining Brook to speak more about the history of the festival and hula were Pauline Worsham, the Managing Director of the Moanalua Gardens Foundation, and Kumu Hula Lilinoe Lindsey, this year’s Malia Hau Award recipient.