Episode 30 – Innovations in Technology

Technology is always growing and changing, and only businesses that embrace innovation and pivot when necessary survive. Hawaiian Telcom is one of those companies, and our interview with Chief of Staff Su Shin was very inspiring. After visiting their network hub, we headed over to Entrepreneur Sandbox in Kaka’ako where we explored the non-traditional office and co-working spaces.

Next, we visited with senior students at La Pietra to hear some of the challenges and opportunities regarding the internet and the digital age. Back at INspiration Interiors, Julia describes our new fall set and how she came up with the design. We round out the show with Hui, a round-trip, station-based car share program.