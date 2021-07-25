Episode 221 – Rotarians at Work

Brook visits Gunstock Ranch to speak with members of Hawaii’s Rotary Club and find out about all the wonderful work they do here and abroad. District Governor Naomi Masuno shares about the mission of the Rotary Club and how she became a Rotarian. Pili Valderrama, President of the Eco Rotary Club of Kaka’ako, shares about the tree planting at Gunstock Ranch and the other environmental work her club does. Lastly, Jason Ho’opai from the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative speaks on their connection with Iolani Palace and the significant tree planting that is taking place soon.