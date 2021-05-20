Episode 216 – AlohaCare

Brook visits with AlohaCare to hear about the amazing work they are doing in Hawaii. CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman shares what it was like to take on the leadership role during the pandemic and find innovative ways to provide service. Sunny Chen, Executive Director from Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, gives viewers a look at their mobile unit, bringing care to mothers in the community. Finally, Brook speaks with Malia Daraban, the Programs Administrator at Hawai’i Families as Allies, and learns all about the wonderful resources they have available for families and children.