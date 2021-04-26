Episode 215 – The Women of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

Brook visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to meet the women of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center there. Commander Karlie Blake, Executive Officer, shares what inspired her to join the Navy and what her service has been like so far. Brook also talks with Vanessa Pappalardo, Deputy Director of Regional Contracting, and how her father encouraged her as a young girl in Hawaii to find a career in the islands that she would enjoy. Finally, Kathleen Merriam, a supervisor for the Adult Mental Health Department with the DOH, tells about the Ku Makani call centers as a resource for anyone struggling with anxiety, depression, or any part of their mental health.