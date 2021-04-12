Episode 214 – Hawaii’s Clean Energy Future

Brook talks with Blue Planet Foundation to hear how Hawaii has become a leader in clean energy policy and how communities are getting involved in reducing the impacts of climate change. Melissa Miyashiro, Managing Director of Strategy and Policy at Blue Planet Foundation, shares her experience in the legislature and how clean energy policy affects our islands. Next, Brook catches up with a familiar face, Leigh Anne Mayberry, who was previously the Executive Producer of Modern Wahine Hawaii. Now serving as Blue Planet’s Communications Director, Leigh Anne explains how storytelling is an important lever when it comes to fighting the climate crisis, and gives a taste of what to expect from Blue Planet’s new series premiering on KHON on April 22nd at 9:30pm. Finally, Lorraine Akiba, Board Secretary, joins Brook to encourage and inspire the women of Hawaii to take action and lead the charge.